Walmart (WMT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Walmart (WMT) closed at $150.91 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.44% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest retailer had gained 5.54% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.61% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Walmart as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 18, 2023. On that day, Walmart is projected to report earnings of $1.31 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 0.77%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $148.34 billion, up 4.78% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.10 per share and revenue of $630.47 billion, which would represent changes of -3.02% and +3.14%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walmart. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.35% lower. Walmart is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Walmart is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.84. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.41.

It is also worth noting that WMT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.52. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Supermarkets industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WMT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

