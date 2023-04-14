Walmart (WMT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Walmart (WMT) closed the most recent trading day at $148.48, moving -0.68% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest retailer had gained 8.11% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.71% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Walmart as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 18, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.31, up 0.77% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $148.34 billion, up 4.78% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.10 per share and revenue of $630.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of -3.02% and +3.14%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walmart should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.37% lower. Walmart is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Walmart currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.5. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.64.

Meanwhile, WMT's PEG ratio is currently 4.46. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. WMT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

