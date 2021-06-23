Walmart (WMT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Walmart (WMT) closed the most recent trading day at $135.96, moving -0.78% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest retailer had lost 3.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 3.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.23%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from WMT as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect WMT to post earnings of $1.53 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.92%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $135.81 billion, down 1.41% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.95 per share and revenue of $551.81 billion, which would represent changes of +8.58% and -1.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for WMT should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher. WMT currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that WMT has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.01 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.44, which means WMT is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that WMT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.18. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Supermarkets industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.