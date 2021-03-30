Walmart (WMT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Walmart (WMT) closed the most recent trading day at $135.74, moving -0.68% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.32% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest retailer had gained 4.03% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.64% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.4% in that time.

WMT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, WMT is projected to report earnings of $1.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.54%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $131.59 billion, down 2.25% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.42 per share and revenue of $547.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.09% and -2.13%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for WMT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.08% lower. WMT is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that WMT has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.21 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.04.

Meanwhile, WMT's PEG ratio is currently 4.58. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Supermarkets stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.2 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

