Walmart (WMT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Walmart (WMT) closed at $115.89 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.61% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest retailer had lost 1.88% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.26% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from WMT as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 18, 2020. On that day, WMT is projected to report earnings of $1.44 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.13%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $142.66 billion, up 2.78% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.98 per share and revenue of $525.58 billion, which would represent changes of +1.43% and +2.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for WMT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% higher within the past month. WMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, WMT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.4. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.86.

We can also see that WMT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.72. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Supermarkets stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.64 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

