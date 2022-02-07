Walmart (WMT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Walmart (WMT) closed at $137.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.98% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest retailer had lost 3.84% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.01% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Walmart as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 17, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.49, up 7.19% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $150.91 billion, down 0.77% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Walmart. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. Walmart currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Walmart currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.7. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.63, which means Walmart is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, WMT's PEG ratio is currently 3.76. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Supermarkets industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

