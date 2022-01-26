Walmart (WMT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Walmart (WMT) closed at $135.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.02% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest retailer had lost 3.94% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 11.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.66% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Walmart as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 17, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.49, up 7.19% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $150.91 billion, down 0.77% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.41 per share and revenue of $571.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.97% and +2.16%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walmart. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower. Walmart is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Walmart is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.4. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.75, so we one might conclude that Walmart is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that WMT has a PEG ratio of 3.89 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Supermarkets stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.18 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

