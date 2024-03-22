Walmart (WMT) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Walmart (WMT) closed the latest trading day at $60.87, indicating a -0.94% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.77%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest retailer had gained 5.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 5.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.34%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Walmart in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.52, indicating a 6.12% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $158.89 billion, indicating a 4.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.36 per share and revenue of $671.5 billion, indicating changes of +6.31% and +3.61%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walmart. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.42% higher. Currently, Walmart is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Walmart currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.09. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.54, which means Walmart is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that WMT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 4.01. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Retail - Supermarkets industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.29 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, placing it within the top 21% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

