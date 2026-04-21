Walmart (WMT) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Walmart (WMT) closed at $129.60, marking a +1.31% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.59%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.59%.

Shares of the world's largest retailer have appreciated by 5.96% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 12.67%, and the S&P 500's gain of 9.33%.

The upcoming earnings release of Walmart will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 21, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.65, reflecting a 6.56% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $174.05 billion, up 5.1% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.89 per share and a revenue of $748.75 billion, signifying shifts of +9.47% and +4.99%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Walmart. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Walmart boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Walmart's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 44.28. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.01, so one might conclude that Walmart is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that WMT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.76. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Supermarkets was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.23 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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