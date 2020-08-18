Walmart (WMT) and Home Depot's (HD) Great Earnings Prompt 3 Questions

Retail giants Walmart (WMT) and Home Depot (HD) released their Q2 earnings early this morning, and both were significant beats of analysts’ expectations. And yet, as I write this, neither stock did well in the pre-market. HD is trading higher than yesterday’s close, but showing a gain of well under 1%, while WMT was actually down on the day. That raises three questions:

Why is that?

What do the results and reactions tell investors about the broader market?

And what do they say about the prospects for the two stocks?

The reason for the lackluster post-release performance seems to be similar in both cases. Yes, the Q2 results were great in many ways. Walmart, notably, virtually doubled their e-commerce business, and we also saw 23% sales growth from Home Depot. But both companies attributed most of their success to government stimulus. That, as we are being frequently reminded at the moment, is not guaranteed to continue.

That reason goes a long way to answering the second question too. If the market is underwhelmed by great results from these two retailers because the results were helped by extra unemployment benefits and other stimulus measures, the most important thing for investors to watch right now is the progress -- or lack of progress -- of an extension of those payments and protections.

The problem, however, is that neither side is particularly motivated to get anything done. Morally, one could argue that they should, but politically, pointing fingers at the other side is far more useful. Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats can argue that they have done their part and come up with a proposal to extend, but the Republican Senate and White House have blocked their efforts. The Senate and White House, of course, are saying the same thing in reverse.

Ultimately, the power of the purse lies with Congress, so Pelosi probably has the upper hand here. That doesn’t necessarily mean, however, that something will get done soon. The fact is that a stalemate that hurts the economy is far better for the Democrats than it is for Republicans, who are, rightly or wrongly, seen as in charge. Not even I am so cynical as to say that that is the Democrats’ prime motivation here, however. I think both sides are genuinely trying to achieve the same results but have different ideas about how to get there and differing priorities along the way. Still, if either side in a political standoff benefits from a stalemate, progress is bound to be slow.

So, if the stimulus, or lack of it, is driving the price action, rather than the results, should investors be avoiding both stocks?

No.

What both earnings reports show above all else is that Walmart and Home Depot have made lemonade from the lemons that the pandemic economy handed them. In the long-term, that, not the transient nature of federal support, is what will count. The ability to adapt to changing circumstances and grow even in the hard times is a function of great management, and great management generally leads to outperformance.

Over the next few days, if there is still no progress on a stimulus bill, WMT and HD could well trade lower along with the rest of the market. After all, their results have shown how important that money is. In the long run though, these companies have also shown that they are getting things right so that weakness, should it come, will be buying opportunities for both stocks.

