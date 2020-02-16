Walmart (WMT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Can Walmart’s (WMT) e-commerce revenue continue to grow at its impressive rate? The retail giant which has shown both innovation and an ability to move quickly, has benefited from impressive revenue growth and rising same-store sales. But WMT stock — down 2.5% in three months — hasn’t responded the way investors hoped.

This all could change on Tuesday when the company reports fourth quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results before the opening bell. Walmart’s digital revenue have shown tremendous growth, averaging 40% annualized gains over the past four quarters. In Q3, Walmart’s e-commerce revenue surged 41% during the quarter, driven higher by the grocery business. Same-store-sales in the U.S. rose 3.2%, beating consensus estimates for a 3.1% rise.

The management’s strategy to focus on areas such as online grocery pickup, while enhancing its product mix on Walmart.com, has not only strengthened its e-commerce position, the company is also enjoying increased traffic as evidenced by the strong comparable sales growth in the third quarter. It seems like ancient history to think the market once doubted Walmart’s ability to compete with Amazon (AMZN). But all of this good sentiment seems priced into the stock. The company on Tuesday will need more than a top- and bottom-line beat.

In the three months that ended January, Wall Street expects Walmart to earn $1.44 per share on revenue of $142.52 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.41 per share on revenue of $138.79 billion. For the full year, earnings are projected to rise 1.42% year over year to $4.98 per share, while full-year revenue of $525.12 billion would rise 2.1% year over year.

Walmart’s success has been more than just its online capabilities. Fueling its Q3 earnings beat, while extending its quarters of growth in the U.S. to 21 was due to its strong grocery business. Grocery accounts for roughly 52% of Walmart's total revenue. And that business is arguably the biggest driver of its in-store traffic. The company’s U.S. same-store sales rose 3.2% in Q3, besting the of 3.1% rise expected. Total Q3 revenue rose 2.5% to $127.99 billion, while adjusted EPS of $1.16 per share beat expectations of $1.09 per share.

Elsewhere, Walmart’s wholesale Sam’s Club business saw e-commerce sales grow 32% during the quarter, while same-store sales were up 0.6%. What does all of this mean? Walmart continues to do a solid job getting people into its stores. Notably, despite its size, there’s evidence of market share gains in key food and consumables categories, including fresh products, suggesting the company is executing strongly on multiple fronts: It’s online business competing admirably against Amazon and, at the same time, it’s creating distance between itself and its brick-and-mortar rivals.

All of that said, for Walmart stock to get out of its three-month quicksand, the company on Tuesday must affirm not only the strength of its e-commerce business, it must also outline ways it will sustain margin and same-store-sales growth.

