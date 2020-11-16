Walmart (WMT) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Can the consumer, which has been the driving force of the U.S. economic recovery, remain resilient amid the recent rise in Covid cases? This question, among others, will be answered, by Walmart (WMT) when the retail giant reports third quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results before the opening bell Tuesday.

Shares of the world's biggest retailer are trading near all-time highs, rising 25% year to date, including 15% returns over the past two months. At the onset of the pandemic when states began to shutdown, shoppers rushed to stock up on staples, cleaning products and groceries through the pandemic. Walmart benefited from that demand given that grocery goods accounts for 50% of the company’s consolidated revenue. Expectations are once again high heading into this quarter as case counts are now on the rise.

Walmart has taken a page out of Amazon’s (AMZN) playbook by growing revenue, while sacrificing profits to enhance the customer experience. With a strong online presence, where Q2 U.S. e-commerce revenue surged 97% year over year, Walmart has now established a strong revenue barbell strategy where both is brick-and-mortar stores and online business are producing equally. What’s more, in both categories, many analysts project the retail giant to secure market share gains, particularly as the key holiday shopping season approaches.

With Covid cases on the rise in many states, Walmart should continue to benefit from the investments it has made in technology and fulfillment. In its previous two earnings reports, the company demonstrated significant growth numbers, including a better-than 9% rise Q2 U.S. same-store-sales, beating the 6% estimate. For the stock to keep rising, however, on Tuesday Walmart must show not only sustained e-commerce growth, but also improved margins and same-store-sales.

In the three months that ended September, Wall Street expects Walmart to earn $1.18 per share on revenue of $132.16 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.16 per share on revenue of $127.99 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to rise 5% year over year to $5.33 per share, while full-year revenue of $550.12 billion would rise 5% year over year.

Walmart is one of the few retailers that is expected to deliver top- and bottom-line growth in Q3. In the second quarter, Walmart beat on both the top and bottom lines, delivering 5.6% revenue growth with a 31-cent beat on the bottom line. Notably, the strong beat came even as Q2 transactions fell 14%. This was offset by a 27% surge in average tickets. Q2 Gross profit rate increased 63 basis points year over year, driven by a combination of higher-margin merchandise sales, combined with fewer markdowns.

Walmart also benefited from strong demand for groceries, consumables, health and wellness, as well as general merchandise categories. What’s more, Walmart’s e-commerce business accounted for revenue increase of more-than six full percentage points. These positive results were notable, given the company’s pandemic expenses, including contactless fulfillment options such as curbside pickup and home delivery. Can these strong trends continue in Q3 and reflected in Walmart’s Q4 guidance? All told, at a time when there are still uncertainties about the company’s holiday quarter prospects, it would be a mistake to part with Walmart stock.

