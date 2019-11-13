Walmart (WMT) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Shares of Walmart (WMT) have gone on an impressive run, rising about 28% this year, compared with the 23% rise in the S&P 500 index, while significantly outpacing the retail sector’s 18% rise. The company has benefited from impressive revenue growth, particularly in its e-commerce business.

Prior concerns regarding Walmart’s ability to compete with Amazon (AMZN) not only have disappeared; some analysts now believe Walmart can continue to chip away at Amazon’s lead and do so profitably. The company is set to report third quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results before the opening bell Thursday. The company’s digital revenue have shown tremendous growth, averaging 40% annualized gains over the past four quarters.

In the most recent quarter, Walmart posted comparable U.S. sales increased 2.8%, beating consensus, while transactions were up about 1% on a better-than 2% rise in average tickets. In other words, not only has Walmart’s online business shown it can sustain the juggernaut that is Amazon, it is also dominating in its brick-and-mortar realm. To keep the stock rising, Walmart on Thursday must affirm not only the strength of its e-commerce business, it must also outline ways it will sustain margin and comp growth.

In the three months that ended October, Wall Street expects Walmart to earn $1.09 per share on revenue of $128.63 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.08 per share on revenue of $123.90 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to be flat at $4.92 per share, while full-year revenue of $526.22 billion would rise 2.3% year over year.

The management’s strategy to focus on areas such as online grocery pickup, while enhancing its product mix on Walmart.com, has not only strengthened its e-commerce position, the company is also enjoying increased traffic as evidenced by the strong comparable sales growth in the second quarter. As evidenced by the 37% jump in Walmart’s e-commerce sales, the company’s bold steps to shore up its online presence by acquiring Jet.com, ShoeBuy, Moosejaw, Bonobos and ModCloth has clearly paid off.

But its recent success is not just about its online capabilities. In the most recent quarter, Walmart surpassed estimates on both the top and bottom lines, with revenue coming in at more than $130.4 billion, rising 2% year over year. Walmart’s gross margins of 24% and operating margin of 4.17% also topped consensus estimates. Notably, these numbers were not impacted by the U.S.-China trade war to the extent the market expected as Walmart opted to raise guidance when other retailers were guiding conservatively.

On Thursday Wall Street will want to see whether these positive trends can continue. Investors will also want to see how Walmart can further outline the strength of its e-commerce business. In other words, while the share price assumes the momentum is expected to continue, it’s possible Walmart has set expectations so high that the stock might pull back no matter how strong the results are.

