Walmart (WMT) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

How strong is the consumer? While the peak of COVID-19 fear has subsided, that doesn't mean there will be an immediate recovery among consumers, which has been the driving force of the U.S. economy.

This question, among others, will be answered, by Walmart (WMT) when the retail giant reports second quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results before the opening bell Tuesday. Now trading near all-time highs, Walmart stock is up 11.5% year to date, besting the 4.4% rise in the S&P 500 index. At the height of the pandemic and state shutdowns, shoppers rushed to stock up on staples, cleaning products and groceries through the pandemic. This is notable for Walmart given that grocery accounts for 50% of the company’s consolidated revenue.

As such, expectations are high heading into the quarter as many analysts project Walmart to secure market share gains not only for its physical stores, but also from its expanded e-commerce capabilities. Walmart has taken a page out of Amazon’s (AMZN) playbook by growing revenue and sacrificing EPS in the process through further "investment" in the customer fulfillment expenses. In the process, its digital revenue have shown tremendous growth, averaging 35% annualized gains over the past five quarters.

Walmart should continue to benefit from the investments it has made in technology and fulfillment, accelerated by trends of smaller rivals closing their doors, in some cases, for good. Last week’s 0.6% rise in July retail sales which seem to support the optimism for an economic recover, could further benefit Walmart’s growth. For the stock to keep rising, however, on Tuesday Walmart must show not only sustained e-commerce growth, but also improved margins and same-store-sales.

In the three months that ended June, Wall Street expects Walmart to earn $1.25 per share on revenue of $135.25 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.27 per share on revenue of $130.38 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to rise 3% year over year to $5.01 per share, while full-year revenue of $547 billion would rise 4.4% year over year.

Walmart is one of the few retailers that is expected to deliver top- and bottom-line growth. In the first quarter, Walmart beat on both the top and bottom lines, delivering 10% revenue growth which translated to an impressive $11 billion of incremental sales. Q1 U.S. same-store sales rose 10%, crushing estimates for a 7.2% rise, driven by increased demand for groceries, consumables, health and wellness, as well as general merchandise categories.

These positive results were notable, given the company’s COVID-19-related expenses which rose in Q1 to $900 billion. How much will these costs rise in Q2? The market will assess whether Walmart’s expenses, which includes efforts to scale toward contactless fulfillment like home delivery, will pressure Q2 profit margins? In Q1 the company’s consolidated gross profit rate declined 66 basis points. As such, investors will want to know whether its massive brick-and-mortar footprint can remain an asset and not a liability on profits.

All told, at a time when there are uncertainties about not only weak economic growth, but also the unemployment rate and Congress’s inability to reach a new deal on the next round of economic stimulus, there’s also the question whether Walmart will be confident enough on Tuesday to reinstate any forward-looking guidance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.