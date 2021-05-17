Walmart (WMT) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Without question Walmart (WMT) has benefited immensely from strong demand for groceries, consumables, health and wellness, as well as general merchandise categories during the pandemic. The company’s investments in technology and fulfillment has paid significant dividends in Walmart’s ability to service the needs of its customers the country during the pandemic.

But in the quarters ahead, can the retail giant maintain its growth rate and sustain its e-commerce dominance amid much tougher year-over-year comparisons given the pandemic-induced revenue it generated in 2020? This question, among others, will be answered when Walmart reports first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results before the opening bell Tuesday. Expectations are still high heading into the quarter. Analysts project Walmart to have gained more market share in both e-commerce and physical stores revenue.

The stock market has applauded the company’s approach, given that digital revenue has shown tremendous growth, averaging 35% annualized gains over the past five quarters. Whether from its record top-line beats to strong same-store sales, to the company’s consistent execution across all product categories to generate margin expansion, Walmart’s recent results have been nothing short of impressive. But the stock has hit a wall, losing 7% in six months due to the expected tougher comps. The company will need to provide upside guidance to reverse the slide.

In the three months that ended March, Wall Street expects Walmart to earn $1.21 per share on revenue of $132.09 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.18 per share on revenue of $132.79 billion. For the full year, ending January, Walmart’s earnings are projected to decline 1.3% year over year to $5.41 per share, while full-year revenue of $547.96 billion would decline 2% year over year.

At the onset of the pandemic when states began to shut down, shoppers rushed to stock up on staples, cleaning products and groceries through the pandemic. Walmart benefited from that demand given that grocery goods accounts for 50% of the company’s consolidated revenue. In the fourth quarter revenue rose 7.3% year over year tp $152.1 billion, which beat estimates by more than $5 billion. Fourth quarter same-store sales rose 8.5%, topping estimates of a 6% rise.

The company’s eCommerce revenue surged 69%. While eCommerce revenue fell below the 70% mark for the first time in several quarters, this still compared favorably to to the pre-pandemic increases of 25% to 30%. The gains were driven by strong growth across key categories, including groceries, general merchandise as well as health and wellness. Just as impressively, fourth quarter gross margin rose 30 basis points to to 23.7%. This margin expansion is notable given that Walmart has faced margin pressure.

Given the ongoing investments the company continues to make to stay competitive and grow market share, margin expansion may prove challenging in the next several quarters. The company’s recent acquisition of MeMD, which closed earlier this month, is an example of the type of investments Walmart has made that will require time for synergies to be realized.

While Walmart now has a strong barbell strategy in both brick-and-mortar stores and online business, the stock might have peaked in the near term. That is unless the company on Tuesday can show growth acceleration and provide upside guidance in its key operating metrics such as margins and same-store-sales. That's not something I would hold my breath for.

