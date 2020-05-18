Walmart (WMT) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

How strong is the consumer? While the peak of COVID-19 fear has subsided, that doesn't mean there will be an immediate recovery among consumers, which has been the driving force of the U.S. economy.

This question, among others, will be answered, by Walmart (WMT) from the company’s outlook for the second half of the year. The retail giant is set report first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results before the opening bell. April retail sales plunged more than 16% on a month-to-month comparison and year over year, after backing out the auto and gas categories. Despite the weak consumer data, expectations are high for Walmart, which has seen its stock rise 6% year to date, compared to the 11% decline for the S&P 500 index.

Many analysts project market share gains not only for its physical stores, but also for its e-commerce revenue. The company has taken a page out of Amazon’s (AMZN) playbook model by growing revenue and sacrificing EPS in the process through further "investment" in the customer fulfillment expenses. In the process, Walmart’s digital revenue have shown tremendous growth, averaging 40% annualized gains over the past four quarters.

For the stock to keep rising, however, on Tuesday Walmart must show not only sustained e-commerce growth, but also improved margins and same-store-sales. In the three months that ended March, Wall Street expects Walmart to earn $1.10 per share on revenue of $130.17 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.13 per share on revenue of $122.95 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to rise 3% year over year to $5.07 per share, while full-year revenue of $542.63 billion would rise 3.6% year over year.

In the most recent quarter, with same-store sales gains dropping to just under 2%, Walmart reported a slight growth deceleration after same-store sales had increased by more than 3% in prior quarters. Is the slowdown temporary? In February CEO Doug McMillon, who has done a masterful shifting the brick-and-mortar giant to e-commerce, forecasted acceleration will resume. This, however, was pre-COVID-19. There’s a chance that this prediction remains valid, if not conservative.

Throughout the shutdown, shoppers rushed to stock up on staples, cleaning products and groceries through the pandemic. This is notable for Walmart given that groceries account for 50% of the company’s consolidated revenue. As such, last week’s 1.5% rise in the food component of CPI (consumer price index) could benefit Walmart. On Tuesday the market will see whether (or how much) this translates to increased sales for the company.

Already one of the nation's largest employers, the company announced plans to add 150,000 more employees. This is in addition to increased screening, cleaning and higher wages. The increased costs, aimed at boosting revenue (digital and in-store), same-store-sales and market share gains, could pressure EPS growth. Will the market be okay with that? The company’s comments on Tuesday, particularly how it guides for the second half of the year will be critical to the stock’s direction.

