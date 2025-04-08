Markets

Walmart+ Week To Begin On April 28 With Offers From Burger King, Paramount+

April 08, 2025

(RTTNews) - Retail giant Walmart, Inc. announced that Walmart+ Week, with exclusive member benefit savings and offers from quick service hamburger chain Burger King and media firm Paramount+, will take place from April 28 through May 4.

With the members-only, weeklong event, Walmart+, Walmart's membership program, offers exclusive benefits and savings on food delivery, gas and more.

The special offers for both loyal and new members include up to 2 free sandwiches from Burger King daily with $1+ purchase, at least one hour apart. The sandwiches will be one Croissan'wich and one Whopper Jr.

Further, members will get 6 months of the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, so members can enjoy even more of their favorite shows and movies. After free trial, the plan from the video on-demand over-the-top streaming service will automatically renew at $5.49/month for monthly members or $64.99/year for annual members.

In addition, Walmart+ members will get 50¢ off on every gallon of fuel at participating Exxon and Mobil stations nationwide, helping them save on fuel costs. There will also 1 free Express Delivery for everyday essentials and more in as soon as 1 hour, and $5 Walmart Cash for members who use mobile scan & go in-store on one order of $15+.

The members will also get engagement bonus of $10 Walmart Cash if members take advantage of two or more Walmart+ Week offers.

To help members get the most out of their benefits during the weeklong celebration, Walmart+ is bringing on Beck Bennett as the Walmart+ Week "Savings Whisperer," a self-appointed expert on maximizing savings.

Walmart+ offers members a wide range of benefits at $98/year. The company noted that Walmart+ has maintained strong momentum, achieving double-digit growth with consistently increasing delivery volumes and repeat order rates from members across multiple quarters.

Same-day delivery, including orders fulfilled within three hours or less, surged 180% year-on-year, contributing to over 5 billion units delivered last year. Same-day delivery now reaches 93% of U.S. households, the firm noted.

Seth Dallaire, Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer, Walmart U.S. said, "The remarkable growth of Walmart+ reflects how we're delivering unmatched value to our members and customers. We recognize and appreciate the loyalty of our Walmart+ members, who continue to utilize and enjoy the diverse range of benefits available across multiple categories, such as streaming, travel, and fast-food. Walmart+ Week celebrates this momentum by helping our members maximize their suite of benefits in a way only Walmart can with the membership that pays for itself."

On the NYSE, Walmart shares are currently trading at $85.98, up 2.56%.

