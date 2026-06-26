Walmart vs. Target: Which Stock Offers Better Long-Term Value?

Walmart Inc. WMT and Target Corporation TGT are two of the largest U.S. big-box retailers, competing across groceries, general merchandise, apparel, home goods and e-commerce while increasingly expanding into higher-margin businesses such as retail media, memberships and third-party marketplaces.



Despite sharing similar omnichannel strategies, the companies differ markedly in scale and positioning. Walmart, with a market capitalization of approximately $921.4 billion, dominates value retail globally. Meanwhile, Target, valued at roughly $63.4 billion, focuses on a more curated, style-led shopping experience with a predominantly U.S. footprint.



The comparison is particularly relevant as both retailers are navigating a value-conscious consumer environment while expanding beyond traditional retail into higher-margin growth businesses. Walmart is leveraging its scale and grocery leadership, while Target is differentiating itself through owned brands, merchandising and an elevated customer experience.

The Case for WMT

Walmart’s strength lies in the durability of its retail model, anchored by high-frequency grocery demand, unmatched purchasing scale, broad customer reach and an everyday low-price value proposition that remains relevant across economic cycles. Its large store and club network is also becoming a strategic fulfillment backbone, allowing the company to offer faster delivery and broader availability, and improve unit economics as digital demand grows.



Beyond core retail, Walmart is steadily enhancing its profit mix through higher-margin businesses such as advertising, third-party marketplace, memberships and fulfillment services. Growth in e-commerce, marketplace, advertising and membership revenues demonstrates Walmart's ability to monetize its large customer ecosystem beyond traditional merchandise sales. These businesses deepen customer engagement while supporting long-term margin expansion.



Technology is another important advantage. Walmart’s investments in automation, artificial intelligence and supply-chain modernization are helping improve productivity, inventory placement and customer experience. Faster delivery capabilities and AI-enabled shopping tools should further strengthen its omnichannel model, while international operations provide additional growth opportunities as these capabilities scale across markets.



Walmart still faces near-term pressure from elevated fuel costs, inflation and continued spending on wages and technology. However, its resilient grocery base, expanding digital ecosystem, diversified revenue streams and disciplined capital allocation provide a strong foundation for sustained growth.

The Case for TGT

Target’s long-term strength lies in its differentiated retail model, combining value with style, exclusive owned brands and a curated shopping experience that continues to resonate with customers. Rather than competing solely on price, the company has built a loyal customer base by focusing on merchandising, product innovation and convenience. TGT’s refreshed strategy prioritizes merchandising leadership, an enhanced guest experience, faster technology adoption and operational excellence, providing a clear roadmap for sustainable growth.



A key advantage is Target’s balanced omnichannel ecosystem, where stores serve as both shopping destinations and fulfillment hubs. Continued growth in same-day delivery, digital sales, Target Circle 360 memberships, Roundel advertising and the Target+ marketplace demonstrates the company's ability to diversify revenues beyond traditional retail while strengthening customer engagement. At the same time, investments in store remodels, supply chain capabilities and technology are improving execution and supporting long-term productivity.



Target is also sharpening its merchandising focus by expanding high-growth categories such as beauty, wellness, food, baby and owned brands while introducing more exclusive partnerships and trend-driven assortments. These initiatives strengthen differentiation and support customer loyalty in an increasingly competitive retail landscape.



The company still faces challenges from a cautious consumer environment, higher operating costs and ongoing investments in stores, technology and labor, which may pressure margins in the near term. However, its strong brand, differentiated merchandising strategy, omnichannel capabilities and focus on profitable growth position the company to steadily improve execution and strengthen its competitive position over time.

WMT & TGT: How Do Earnings Estimates Compare?

For Walmart, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year EPS has edged up a penny to $2.89, while the next-year estimate remains unchanged at $3.27. These estimates imply growth of 9.5% and 13.3%, respectively.



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For Target, current and next-year EPS estimates have risen slightly to $8.35 and $8.86, indicating growth of 10.3% and 6.4%, respectively.



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The relatively stable estimate revisions for both companies indicate that analysts remain generally confident in their respective execution strategies despite a challenging consumer backdrop.

WMT vs. TGT: Stock Performance

Over the past year, both Walmart and Target have outperformed the Zacks Retail–Wholesale sector. WMT has gained 19%, while TGT has rallied 40.7% compared with the sector’s 1.3% rise. Target’s sharper rally reflects improving sentiment, while Walmart’s steadier gains highlight its defensive appeal and consistent execution.



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WMT vs. TGT: Valuation Comparison

Walmart is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 38.1, slightly below its one-year median of 38.67. Target trades at a forward P/E of 16.29, above its one-year median of 13.45. While Walmart continues to command a premium to the Retail–Wholesale sector's forward P/E of 22.74, Target trades at a meaningful discount to the sector average.



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Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Walmart's premium valuation reflects its consistent execution, defensive business model and expanding higher-margin platforms. Meanwhile, Target's more modest valuation could provide room for upside as its turnaround continues to gain traction.

WMT vs. TGT: Picking the Stronger Stock

Both Walmart and Target are strengthening their competitive positions, but Walmart stands out as the better investment today. Its resilient grocery-driven business, unmatched scale, expanding portfolio of higher-margin businesses and continued investments in technology provide greater earnings visibility and defensive strength in an uncertain consumer environment. While Target's turnaround efforts are gaining traction and its lower valuation offers long-term appeal, the recovery is still in its early stages. For investors seeking stability, consistent execution and sustainable long-term growth, Walmart remains the stronger choice.



Both Walmart and Target currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.