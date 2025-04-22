Walmart vs. Kroger: Which Retail Giant is the Smarter Buy Today?

In today’s ever-changing retail environment, Walmart Inc. WMT and The Kroger Co. KR continue to shine as two of the most reliable players in the industry. Walmart holds the title of the world’s largest retailer, backed by its expansive global footprint, rapidly expanding e-commerce operations, and a business model designed for scale. Kroger, on the other hand, stands as the leading traditional supermarket chain in the United States, deeply rooted in local markets with a sharp focus on grocery essentials, operational efficiency, and customer loyalty.



Both companies have demonstrated remarkable resilience amid persistent inflation, shifting consumer trends, and ongoing supply chain challenges. Their ability to adapt and thrive in difficult conditions has cemented their standing in the retail world.



However, for investors, the real question is not just about reliability — it is about which company presents a more compelling risk-reward profile. Let’s take a closer look at how Walmart and Kroger are currently positioned and explore which stock best aligns with your investment goals.

The Case for Walmart

Walmart continues to solidify its position as a global retail leader through a diversified and resilient business model. The company generates revenues across multiple channels, including physical stores, digital platforms, advertising, and memberships. Key initiatives, such as Walmart Marketplace, Walmart Connect (its advertising platform), and Walmart+ (its membership program), are not only enhancing customer engagement but also contributing to higher-margin revenue streams.



A cornerstone of Walmart’s success lies in its robust omnichannel strategy. The company has made significant investments in data analytics, store operations, and digital expansion to deliver a seamless shopping experience across platforms. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, Walmart’s global e-commerce sales rose 16%, driven by strong performance in store-fulfilled pickup and delivery services, as well as growth in its U.S. online marketplace. Supporting this momentum is Walmart’s optimized last-mile delivery infrastructure, which now enables same-day delivery to 93% of U.S. households. With nearly 4,600 pickup locations and 4,500 delivery-enabled stores nationwide, the company is well-positioned to capture sustained demand for online grocery and general merchandise.



Walmart's dominant presence in the grocery sector remains a foundational strength. Nearly 60% of its U.S. sales come from groceries, underscoring its leadership in food retail. Leveraging its scale, Walmart continues to offer low prices, a broad assortment of food items, and an integrated shopping experience that connects its physical stores with digital channels. Beyond its U.S. operations, Walmart International is on track to reach $200 billion in gross merchandise value, focusing on key markets such as Mexico, India, and China.



Despite these strengths, WMT faces a few challenges as it navigates 2025. The shifting tariff environment presents cost pressures, especially with roughly one-third of its U.S. inventory sourced from abroad. However, with more than two-thirds of its products made or assembled domestically, Walmart continues to closely manage inventory and pricing to stay competitive. Furthermore, economic uncertainty and softer consumer sentiment have led to some sales volatility, particularly in the early weeks of fiscal 2026. Nevertheless, Walmart’s strategic adaptability, operational scale, and cost leadership position it well to weather these near-term headwinds and maintain its long-term trajectory.

The Case for Kroger

Kroger continues to strengthen its position in the retail space through a customer-focused strategy, high-quality fresh food offerings, and an expanding private-label portfolio under “Our Brands.” In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the company delivered a 2.4% increase in identical sales (excluding fuel), driven by strong performance across fresh food, pharmacy, and digital channels. These results underscore Kroger’s ability to align with evolving consumer preferences while consistently delivering value.



Digital transformation is a key pillar of Kroger’s growth strategy. Initiatives like the Boost membership program, Delivery Now, and the rollout of customer fulfillment centers have significantly boosted digital engagement. In the fiscal fourth quarter, digital sales surged 11%, supported by rising household participation and higher traffic. Investments in automation and AI-driven inventory management continue to enhance operational efficiency, reduce waste, and improve margins, positioning Kroger for long-term scalable growth.



Alternative profit streams are also gaining traction. In fiscal 2024, Kroger generated $1.35 billion in operating profit from areas like retail media and health services. Kroger Precision Marketing continues to expand rapidly, fueled by strong advertiser demand and robust margins, making it a vital growth engine for the company’s future.



Still, Kroger faces near-term challenges. Persistently high inflation, particularly in fresh food categories, continues to pressure consumer spending. Budget-conscious shoppers remain cautious, and the broader economic uncertainty is impacting household purchasing behavior. Despite these headwinds, Kroger’s focus on groceries is laser-sharp and backed by a growing digital presence and high-margin services like retail media and pharmacy. With more shoppers seeking value and quality, KR’s positioning has become increasingly compelling.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for WMT & KR?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Walmart’s fiscal 2026 earnings per share (EPS) has declined by 3 cents over the last 30 days, signaling a projected year-over-year increase of 3.6%. In contrast, the consensus EPS estimate for Kroger has remained unchanged during the same period and points to growth of 6% for fiscal 2025. This comparison highlights a more optimistic profitability outlook for KR relative to WMT as we head into 2025. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Valuation & Price Performance of WMT & KR

Kroger stock presents strong value, trading at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 14.96x —significantly lower than Walmart’s 34.67x and the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry average of 32.06x. Reflecting this attractive valuation, KR holds a Value Score of A compared to WMT’s D.



This favorable valuation, combined with KR’s 25.5% gain over the past six months, outpacing WMT’s 10.9% drop and the industry’s 12.6% decline, makes Kroger a compelling investment opportunity.

Conclusion

While both Walmart and Kroger are strong contenders in the retail space, KR currently emerges as the smarter buy for value-focused investors. With a significantly lower valuation, stronger recent stock performance and a more optimistic earnings growth outlook, Kroger presents a more attractive risk-reward profile. Walmart’s global scale and diversified revenue streams offer long-term stability, but its premium valuation and softer near-term momentum may limit upside in the short run.



Kroger currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Walmart carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

