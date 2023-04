April 14 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc WMT.N U.S. unit's chief merchandising officer, Charles Redfield, was stepping down from the role after 32 years with the company, according to an internal memo viewed by Reuters on Friday.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.