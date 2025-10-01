Markets
Walmart U.S. To Eliminate Synthetic Dyes, 30 Ingredients From Private Brand Food Products

October 01, 2025 — 08:19 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Walmart U.S. announced it is moving to eliminate synthetic dyes and the use of an additional 30 ingredients, including certain preservatives, artificial sweeteners, and fat substitutes from its private brand food products. The change includes all Walmart U.S. food private brands such as Great Value, Marketside, Freshness Guaranteed and bettergoods. Walmart customers will begin to see the reformulated products rolling out over the coming months.

The company noted that about 90% of Walmart U.S. food private brand products are free from synthetic dyes.

