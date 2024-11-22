Walmart U.S. CEO says Health & Wellness VP leaving, Reuters reports

Walmart (WMT) U.S. CEO says Brian Setzer is leaving the company and Kyle Kinnard is being promoted to Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness, Reuters reported, citing a company memo.

