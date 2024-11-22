Walmart U.S. CEO says Health & Wellness VP leaving, Reuters reports

Walmart (WMT) U.S. CEO says Brian Setzer is leaving the company and Kyle Kinnard is being promoted to Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness, Reuters reported, citing a company memo.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on WMT:
- Walmart U.S. CEO Brian Setzer leaving company, Reuters reports
- Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Stock Gains 6% as Price Target Raised at Bank of America
- Walmart price target raised to $90 from $78 at Barclays
- Import Data Proves Concerning at Target (NYSE:TGT)
- Target price target lowered to $130 from $165 at Evercore ISI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.