Walmart Unveils Walmart+ Membership Program

(RTTNews) - Walmart launched a new membership program, Walmart+, offering unlimited free delivery and other benefits to in-store and online purchases.

Membership of the new program, which is likely to be direct competitor to Amazon Prime, will be available to all customers on September 15. It will cost $98 a year or $12.95 a month, including a 15-day free trial period.

The new members will receive unlimited free delivery from stores, fuel discounts and access to tools for shopping faster.

Walmart+ benefits will be available through online as well as through its more than 4,700 stores, including 2,700 stores that offer delivery as fast as same day.

Initially, the Walmart+ benefits will include unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items from tech and toys to household essentials and groceries. Earlier, this service was known as Delivery Unlimited - a subscription service with unlimited deliveries for a low, flat yearly or monthly fee. Current subscribers will automatically become Walmart+ members.

Further, the members can unlock Scan & Go in the Walmart app. They can scan their items as they shop and pay using Walmart Pay for a quick, touch-free payment.

The members can also fill up and save up to 5 cents a gallon at nearly 2,000 Walmart, Murphy USA and Murphy Express fuel stations. Sam's Club fuel stations will soon be added to this lineup. The retailer is planning to grow the list of benefits over time.

The currently available benefits are in addition to the retailer's existing offers of free curbside pickup, NextDay delivery and two-day delivery.

Walmart said it will continue to have delivery options with a per-delivery transaction fee.

The retailer had originally planned to launch the Walmart+ in late March or April, but was delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Amazon Prime membership program, which was launched in 2005, currently has more than 150 million members globally. In the U.S., Amazon Prime membership charged $119 annually, or $12.99 a month.

At present, Amazon, the largest online retailer, is valued at $1.73 trillion, significantly benefited by Prime, while Walmart, the largest brick-and-mortar retailer, is valued at $393 billion.

