Walmart Unveils Two "Black Friday Deals" Events

(RTTNews) - Black Friday is back kicking off the holiday shopping season, and Walmart is coming with two "Black Friday Deals" events, offering major savings and early access shopping for Walmart+ members. The retail major also plans to wrap a month of incredible savings with a Cyber Monday event on November 27.

Starting November 8 and November 22, customers can shop thousands of deals of the season across its two Black Friday events. This year, Walmart+ members will have three hours of early access to all Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

On both Black Friday events, the offers will start online, and after two days will continue in stores. Event 1 will start Wednesday, November 8 at 3 p.m. ET with deals online, and continue in stores Friday, November 10.

Walmart+ Early Access, with three hours of exclusive members-only shopping and half price membership for a limited time, will run from 12 p.m. ET to 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 8.

Event 2 will start online on Wednesday, November 22 at 3 p.m. ET and continue in stores Friday, November 24. Walmart+ Early Access will run from 12 p.m. ET to 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 22.

Further, Walmart's Cyber Monday event offers major deals, includesg Walmart+ Early Access to all deals, for the first time this year.

Starting today, Walmart+ Early Access returns with three hours of exclusive members-only shopping. Also, starting today through November 8, Walmart is offering half price membership for a limited time. By joining Walmart+, customers can get one year of unlimited free delivery, incredible fuel savings, free shipping, a Paramount+ subscription and more for just $49.

Walmart is offering amazing savings across apparel, electronics, home, toys and much more. Offers include all the top brands, such as Apple, Dyson, LEGO, LG, and Samsung, among others.

The deals include Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm, GPS at $329.00, with savings of $70; and Dyson V12 Slim Absolute Cordless Vacuum at $449.99, with savings of $200. Meanwhile, there are some special buy offers for SAMSUNG 65" Class UHD Roku TV at $398, 50" Class onn. Roku TV at $148, and Ninja Professional Blender at $50.

For its "Black Friday Deals" events, the retailer is introducing certain new enhancements to make it easier than ever for customers to find and save their favorite deals.

Members and customers can save their favorite deals by 'hearting' items to automatically create a personalized list called 'My Saved Deals.'

Walmart also will be launching new Holiday Wish List page in a few weeks, and customers can create their very own registry to effortlessly save all their holiday needs in one place.

Venessa Yates, senior vice president and general manager of Walmart+, said, "Exclusive first access to the most coveted holiday deals coupled with free shipping, gives Walmart+ members a shopping superpower for the most highly anticipated event of the year. The fact that customers can now unlock this benefit - not to mention everything else that comes with membership - for only $49 right now, makes Walmart+ the gift you'll be grateful for well beyond the holiday season."

