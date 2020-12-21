Walmart unveils new product return service
Dec 21 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc WMT.N said on Monday it had launched a service through which customers can schedule a return for a product bought online, in-store or from a third-party vendor.
The service, called Carrier Pickup by FedEx, can be initiated either on the Walmart app or website, the U.S. retailer said.
Customers can choose to return a product by selecting the pickup option from home or they can drop it off at a FedEx Corp FDX.N office.
(Reporting by Arghyadeep Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
((arghyadeep.dutta@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Aphria, Tilray in deal to become world's biggest cannabis company - Bloomberg News
- Thiel-backed Bridgetown mulls merger with Indonesia's PT Tokopedia - Bloomberg News
- US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends at record high on stimulus bets, Apple boost
- Shares of detergent maker Blue Moon set to open up 16.4% in Hong Kong debut