Walmart unveils new product return service

Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

Walmart Inc said on Monday it had launched a service through which customers can schedule a return for a product bought online, in-store or from a third-party vendor.

The service, called Carrier Pickup by FedEx, can be initiated either on the Walmart app or website, the U.S. retailer said.

Customers can choose to return a product by selecting the pickup option from home or they can drop it off at a FedEx Corp FDX.N office.

