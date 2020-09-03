Walmart Unveils List Of 36 Top-rated Toys For Holiday Season

(RTTNews) - Walmart announced a list of 36 top-rated toys for the 2020 holiday season that have been tested and selected by kids.

"More than any year before, we're seeing strong interest across toys that stem from digital platforms, like kid influencer-created toys, interactive and educational toys, screen-free indoor entertainment and toys for active outdoor play," Steve Ronchetto, vice president of Toys at Walmart, said in a statement.

The list of toys includes a $59 Vtech "creator cam" for kids to create their own video content, scooters, hoverboards."

The company announced the launch of Walmart Wonder Lab. Starting Thursday, kids can unbox, test and play with top-rated toys virtually on the Lab.

The retailer also said customers can benefit from many convenient pickup and delivery options either on the same day of the launch or the next day.

