Walmart Unveils Bettergoods, Its Largest Private Brand Food Launch In 20 Years

April 30, 2024 — 08:10 am EDT

(RTTNews) - As part of the company's mission to make great tasting food accessible for customers, Walmart (WMT) announced its latest private brand innovation, bettergoods, with items range from under $2 to under $15, with most products available for under $5. It includes 300 items spanning Walmart's aisles, including frozen, dairy, snacks, beverages, pasta, soups, coffee, chocolate and more.

"Today's customers expect more from the private brands they purchase - they want affordable, quality products to elevate their overall food experience. The launch of bettergoods delivers on that customer need in a meaningful way," said Scott Morris, senior vice president, private brands, food and consumables, Walmart.

RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms.
