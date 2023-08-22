Walmart Unveils Affordable Top Toys List

(RTTNews) - Retail giant Walmart Inc. (WMT) Tuesday unveiled its Top Toys List, bringing the latest toys to customers at low prices. Top Toys List celebrates 55 most-wanted toys for kids and adults this year making it easy and affordable to shop.

More than 25 of the toys topping the list are under $25, offering families even deeper savings on Walmart's Everyday Low Prices.

This year, customers can find toys like Smashling Plushies for $5.97, Real Fx Baby T Rex Animatronic Dinosaur for $59, Gabby's Dollhouse, Gabby Cat Friend Ship Cruise Ship Toy Vehicle Playset for $59, and many more.

The retail major has over 1,000 brand-new toys and more than 500 Walmart exclusives, which can be conveniently purchased or clicked away at the local Walmart store or on Walmart.com, or on the Walmart app.

The firm is also offering a variety of fast and convenient pickup and delivery options, including curbside pickup, same-day delivery in 90 minutes or less, and two-day shipping.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.