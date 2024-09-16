Walmart Unusual Options Activity For September 16

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Walmart (NYSE:WMT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in WMT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 52 extraordinary options activities for Walmart. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 28% leaning bullish and 55% bearish. Among these notable options, 11 are puts, totaling $538,393, and 41 are calls, amounting to $2,894,884.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $46.67 to $115.0 for Walmart over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walmart's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walmart's whale trades within a strike price range from $46.67 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

Walmart Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $22.15 $21.95 $22.02 $60.00 $220.2K 481 330 WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $22.5 $21.95 $21.95 $60.00 $219.5K 481 130 WMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $21.6 $21.6 $21.6 $60.00 $216.0K 6.2K 251 WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $21.65 $21.35 $21.53 $60.00 $215.3K 6.2K 151 WMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $21.5 $21.5 $21.5 $60.00 $215.0K 6.2K 451

About Walmart

Walmart serves as the preeminent retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 stores globally. Walmart generated over $440 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2024, with Sam's Club contributing another $86 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $115 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 240 million customers globally each week.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Walmart, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Walmart Trading volume stands at 15,333,543, with WMT's price down by -0.05%, positioned at $80.56. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 59 days. Expert Opinions on Walmart

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $85.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Walmart with a target price of $80. An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Walmart options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

