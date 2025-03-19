Walmart Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Walmart.

Looking at options history for Walmart (NYSE:WMT) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $568,380 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $1,087,243.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $82.5 to $130.0 for Walmart over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Walmart's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Walmart's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $82.5 to $130.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Walmart 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $2.06 $1.98 $2.03 $87.50 $842.4K 6.3K 4.2K WMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $19.6 $19.5 $19.6 $105.00 $241.0K 1.1K 424 WMT PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $8.45 $8.35 $8.45 $87.50 $118.3K 876 141 WMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $2.03 $2.0 $2.03 $100.00 $107.7K 3.4K 540 WMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.0 $8.9 $9.0 $86.67 $90.0K 1.6K 101

About Walmart

Walmart serves as the preeminent retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 locations globally. Walmart generated over $440 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2024, with Sam's Club contributing another $86 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $115 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 240 million customers globally each week.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Walmart, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Walmart Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 2,949,876, with WMT's price up by 0.61%, positioned at $86.11. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 57 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Walmart

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $109.6.

* An analyst from Roth MKM has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $108. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Walmart, targeting a price of $107. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $118. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Walmart, targeting a price of $115. * An analyst from Guggenheim downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $100.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

