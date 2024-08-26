Walmart Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Walmart (NYSE:WMT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in WMT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 28 extraordinary options activities for Walmart. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 42% leaning bullish and 39% bearish. Among these notable options, 11 are puts, totaling $621,065, and 17 are calls, amounting to $926,819.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $56.67 and $80.0 for Walmart, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Walmart stands at 2685.94, with a total volume reaching 10,452.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Walmart, situated within the strike price corridor from $56.67 to $80.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Walmart 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $5.75 $5.65 $5.65 $77.50 $168.9K 0 300 WMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $5.75 $5.65 $5.65 $77.50 $167.2K 0 597 WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $7.9 $7.8 $7.9 $70.00 $158.0K 6.3K 450 WMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $5.2 $5.1 $5.1 $73.33 $113.7K 3.3K 227 WMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.7 $10.2 $10.34 $70.00 $103.4K 2.3K 140

About Walmart

Walmart serves as the preeminent retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 stores globally. Walmart generated over $440 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2024, with Sam's Club contributing another $86 billion to the firm's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $115 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 240 million customers globally each week.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Walmart, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Walmart With a volume of 9,477,351, the price of WMT is up 0.33% at $75.95. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 80 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Walmart

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $81.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for Walmart, targeting a price of $85. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Roth MKM continues to hold a Buy rating for Walmart, targeting a price of $81. An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $80. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Walmart with a target price of $81. An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $78.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

