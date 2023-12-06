Walmart top executives say difficult to predict consumer behavior next year

Adds details from Morgan Stanley conference throughout

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Walmart's WMT.N top executives said on Wednesday consumer behavior would be tougher to predict next year as financial strain pushes customers to be more cautious about spending their dollars.

Earlier on Wednesday, CEO Doug McMillon in an interview with CNBC said rising credit card balances and dwindling household bank accounts do raise questions about how much consumers would be spending.

Last month, Walmart had said that U.S. consumers were acting more cautious with spending during the holiday season. But data on Thanksgiving weekend showed that deep discounts on everything from beauty products and toys to electronics lured shoppers to spend bringing a relief to worried retailers.

