Walmart To Work With Popable To Offer Local Brands Opportunity To Grow Inside Its Stores

(RTTNews) - Popable and Walmart have entered a strategic partnership that will allow small businesses to rent retail space in Walmart stores across the country for short-term leasing. Popable is a pop-up shop marketplace platform that connects brands & spaces for short-term retail leasing.

Scott Blair, CEO of Popable, said: "For retailers emerging from a challenging year in the face of post-covid impacts ranging from rising economic concerns to delivery issues at the ports, pop-up retail could be a great way to move excess inventory."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.