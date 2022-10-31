Markets
WMT

Walmart To Work With Popable To Offer Local Brands Opportunity To Grow Inside Its Stores

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Popable and Walmart have entered a strategic partnership that will allow small businesses to rent retail space in Walmart stores across the country for short-term leasing. Popable is a pop-up shop marketplace platform that connects brands & spaces for short-term retail leasing.

Scott Blair, CEO of Popable, said: "For retailers emerging from a challenging year in the face of post-covid impacts ranging from rising economic concerns to delivery issues at the ports, pop-up retail could be a great way to move excess inventory."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WMT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular