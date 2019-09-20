US Markets

Walmart to stop sales of electronic cigarettes in its U.S. stores -company memo

Nandita Bose Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Walmart Inc on Friday sent an internal memo to its staff saying the retailer will discontinue the sale of e-cigarettes and electronic nicotine delivery products at its U.S. stores.

The retailer said growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity and uncertainty were behind its decision.

