Walmart to stop sales of electronic cigarettes in its U.S. stores -company memo

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc WMT.N on Friday sent an internal memo to its staff saying the retailer will discontinue the sale of e-cigarettes and electronic nicotine delivery products at its U.S. stores.

The retailer said growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity and uncertainty were behind its decision.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

