Walmart To Spread Out Black Friday Savings From One Single Day To Three Events

(RTTNews) - Walmart announced a revamped Black Friday savings event. It will spread out its Black Friday savings this year from one single day to three events to bring customers "Black Friday Deals for Days."

Each savings event will begin online at Walmart.com and continue in Walmart stores. And new this year, customers will have the option to pick up their online Black Friday order through Walmart's contact-free curbside pickup service, the company said in a statement.

Walmart's first event will offer deals on toys, electronics and home products. The deals will begin online on November 4 with new deals in stores November 7.

Walmart's second event will offer deals on electronics, like TVs, computers and tablets. Savings on movies, music and items in apparel, hardlines, home and more will also be available. The deals will begin online on November 11 with new deals in stores November 14.

The third event will offer deals on more electronics, toys and gifts across apparel and home, as well as seasonal décorfavorites. It will begin online on November 25 with new deals in stores November 27.

