Walmart to sell most of Japan's Seiyu to KKR and Rakuten

TOKYO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S retailer Walmart Inc WMT.N has agreed to sell most of Japanese supermarket chain Seiyu to investment firm KKR KKR.N and e-commerce company Rakuten 4755.T in a deal that values Seiyu at 172.5 billion yen ($1.65 billion), the companies said.

KKR will buy 65% of Seiyu and Rakuten will acquire a 20% stake while Walmart will retain 15%, the companies said in a joint statement.

The move will enable to Seiyu to accelerate its digital transformation, they said.

($1 = 104.6600 yen)

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

((chris.gallagher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.