Walmart to sell Argentina retail operations

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc WMT.N said on Friday it would sell its retail operations in Argentina to supermarket chain owners Grupo de Narváez.

The company did not disclose the size of the deal.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

