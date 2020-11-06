World Markets
Walmart to sell Argentina retail operations

Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc WMT.N said on Friday it would sell its retail operations in Argentina to supermarket chain owners Grupo de Narváez.

The company did not disclose the size of the deal.

