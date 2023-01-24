Walmart to raise wages for U.S. hourly workers

Adds details on wage increases, background

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc WMT.N, the largest private employer in the United States, said on Tuesday it will raise the average hourly wage for its U.S. workers next month to more than $17.50.

The retailer currently pays an average of more than $17 to its almost 1.6 million U.S. hourly workers.

Walmart said the wage increases are a combination of regular annual increases and targeted investments in starting rates.

The increase comes as U.S. wage growth moderates. Data from earlier this month showed average hourly earnings growth for U.S. workers slowed to 0.3% in December, compared with 0.4% in the prior month.

