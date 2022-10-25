US Markets
WMT

Walmart to raise up to $3 billion for Flipkart - Mint

Contributor
Ananya Mariam Rajesh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Walmart Inc-backed Flipkart is considering raising $2 billion to $3 billion at a valuation of more than $40 billion to expand its product range in India and challenge rivals, Mint reported on Tuesday, citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc WMT.N-backed Flipkart is considering raising $2 billion to $3 billion at a valuation of more than $40 billion to expand its product range in India and challenge rivals, Mint reported on Tuesday, citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Walmart and Flipkart did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnanyaMariam;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WMT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular