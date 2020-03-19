Walmart To Pay Bonus To Hourly Employees; Hire 150,000 Temporary Employees

(RTTNews) - Walmart plans to pay special cash bonuses totaling $550 million to its hourly employees and hire 150,000 hourly associates in the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"... We want to reward our associates for their hard work and recognize them for the work that is in front of us," said Doug McMillon, President and CEO, Walmart.

The company will pay $300 to full-time hourly employees and $150 to part-time hourly employees in the U.S. for a total payout of more than $365 million. Hourly employees in stores, clubs, supply chain, and offices will be eligible to get the special bonus.

Every hourly associate employed by the company as of March 1 will qualify, and it will pay out on April 2.

The retail giant will also accelerate the next scheduled quarterly bonus for store, club and supply chain associates a month early. The early payout will add up to $180 million.

Meanwhile, Walmart said it will hire 150,000 new associates through the end of May to work in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers in response to growing demand due to the epidemic. The roles will initially be temporary, but many will convert to permanent roles over time.

Walmart plans to expedite the hiring process for key roles, such as cashiers and stockers. A two-week application process will be reduced to a 24-hour process.

