Walmart to pay $215 mln to settle Florida opioid claims

By Brendan Pierson

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc WMT.N has agreed to pay $215 million to resolve claims its pharmacies fueled an epidemic of opioid addiction in Florida, the state's attorney general announced on Thursday.

As part of the deal, Walmart has also agreed to dispense 672,000 treatment kits with the anti-overdose drug naloxone to first responders in the state.

"I'm grateful for Walmart stepping up and agreeing to partner with the state to provide law enforcement and first responders with much-needed Naloxone," Attorney General Ashley Moody said in a statement. "This will greatly help in our continuing mission to end the opioid crisis and save lives."

The settlement comes on top of previous deals the state struck with pharmacy operators Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.Oand CVS Health CorpCVS.N, drugmakers Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA.TAand AbbVie Inc ABBV.N, and others.

The state has secured a total of $3.2 billion through legal action to help fight the opioid crisis, according to Moody's office.

"This partnership is the latest chapter in Walmart’s commitment to fight the opioid crisis," Walmart spokesperson Randy Hargrove said in a statement.

The company did not admit any wrongdoing.

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Mark Porter and Deepa Babington)

((Brendan.Pierson@thomsonreuters.com; 332-219-1345 (desk); 646-306-0235 (cell);))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.