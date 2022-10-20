Walmart to pay $215 mln to settle Florida opioid claims

By Brendan Pierson

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc WMT.N has agreed to pay $215 million to resolve claims its pharmacies fueled an epidemic of opioid addiction in Florida, the state's attorney general announced on Thursday.

The deal comes after the state earlier this year reached settlements with pharmacy operators Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.O and CVS Health Corp CVS.N for $683 million and $484 million, respectively.

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Mark Porter)

