US Markets
WMT

Walmart to pay $215 mln to settle Florida opioid claims

Contributor
Brendan Pierson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Walmart Inc has agreed to pay $215 million to resolve claims its pharmacies fueled an epidemic of opioid addiction in Florida, the state's attorney general announced on Thursday.

By Brendan Pierson

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc WMT.N has agreed to pay $215 million to resolve claims its pharmacies fueled an epidemic of opioid addiction in Florida, the state's attorney general announced on Thursday.

The deal comes after the state earlier this year reached settlements with pharmacy operators Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.O and CVS Health Corp CVS.N for $683 million and $484 million, respectively.

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Mark Porter)

((Brendan.Pierson@thomsonreuters.com; 332-219-1345 (desk); 646-306-0235 (cell);))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WMTWBACVS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular