Walmart To Offer OTC Hearing Aids At Everyday Low Prices

(RTTNews) - Walmart (WMT) said a broad assortment of OTC hearing aids are now available on Walmart.com and Walmart Vision Centers in Colorado, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas, as well as 474 Sam's Club Hearing Aid Center locations. The over the counter hearing aids will soon be available at additional Walmart Vision Centers nationwide.

Walmart said the price of OTC hearing aids will range from $199 - $999 per pair. Options will include top brands like Lexie powered by Bose and HearX.

Walmart noted that customers can also easily access a full range of health care services to address their health and proactively manage their health through preventative care at Walmart Health Centers.

