Walmart to make two-thirds of U.S. hourly store roles full-time

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

Walmart Inc said on Wednesday it expected to convert two-thirds of its U.S. hourly store roles to full-time positions by the end of the current fiscal year, as the retailer looks to retain workers.

Pickup and delivery businesses have boomed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting Walmart to create more full-time jobs for such roles with consistent schedules.

With the latest move, Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart will have 100,000 more full-time positions than it did five years ago, it said in a blog post.

The retailer, whose fiscal year typically ends in January, employs about 1.6 million people in the United States, according to its website.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

