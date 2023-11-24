Walmart To Kick Off Cyber Monday Deals On Sunday Eve

(RTTNews) - Walmart will start offering thousands of Cyber Monday deals from top brands on Sunday evening itself, ahead of the biggest online shopping event of the year. The retail major is planning to wrap up a month of incredible savings with the Cyber Monday event on November 27.

The retail behemoth's new blockbuster deals will be available on Walmart.com and the Walmart app starting Sunday, November 26 at 7 p.m. EST.

For the first time, Walmart+ members will get early access to shop the hottest deals first, starting at 4 p.m. EST.

The Cyber Monday deals will be available with amazing online savings of up to 80% across apparel, beauty, home, tech, toys, and more.

There will be an extensive selection of both new and popular brands, as well as Walmart exclusives under various categories including electronics, dining ware, home essentials, and toys, among others.

The company has more than doubled its Walmart Marketplace assortment this year, offering customers a wider variety of items and brands.

Cyber Monday deals, only on Walmart.com, include Crocs Baya Lined Clog at $29.98, with $30.01 savings, onn. 7" Kids Tablet at $39.00, with savings of $40; and GAP Pet Bed at $32.97, with $67.36 savings.

Further, the Shark AI Robot Vac will be available at $298 with a savings of $301, and the Beautiful 20pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set will be available at $119 with $80 savings.

There will be $393.01 savings for Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Medium Double Pocket Tote at $104.99, and $110 savings for FitRx 2-in-1 SmartBell Gym at $139.99.

Walmart, which reimagined its site experience earlier this year, now offers new and enhanced features such as 'Hearting' functionality and Holiday Wish List & Toy Registry.

New this year, members and customers can save their favorite deals by 'hearting' items to automatically create a personalized list called 'My Saved Deals' on Walmart.com or the Walmart app. They are notified as their saved deals become available that can be added to their cart with one simple click to check out in seconds or share with family and friends for gifting.

Further, Walmart's new Holiday Wish List and Toy Registry make it effortless for customers to create personalized online registries to save and share their wish lists from one convenient place, Walmart.com.

"Walmart is not just delivering the best Cyber Monday deals and shopping experience - our ultra-convenient and fast pickup and delivery options mean customers get their purchases quickly and easily, benefitting from our next-generation supply chain that brings more of this season's top food, toys and gifts; more convenient delivery options; and more availability on next- and two-day shipping," the firm said.

The retailer earlier this month had come out with two 'Black Friday Deals' events, which started on November 8 and November 22, offering major savings and early access shopping for Walmart+ members.

Event 2 which started online on Wednesday, November 22 at 3 p.m. ET would continue in stores till Friday, November 24.

