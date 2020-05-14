Walmart to Integrate Its Popular Grocery and Retail Apps

Too much choice leads to confusion, so Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is integrating its popular grocery app into its retail shopping app. Now, groceries will be available with the rest of its merchandise.

In a notice on its website, the retail giant said it wants to create a "one-stop shopping experience" for consumers who previously had to switch back and forth between apps.

Image source: Getty Images.

One app to rule them all

Both apps are very popular. Sensor Tower data shows the retail app has been downloaded over 103 million times since 2014 across Android and iOS formats. It's the second-most downloaded app on in the iOS app store's shopping section.

The grocery app, while slightly less popular with just 16 million downloads (placing it at 30 on the list of most downloaded apps), has enjoyed an explosion of popularity due to the coronavirus pandemic. App Annie, a site focused on mobile apps, says average daily downloads have surged 460% between January and April.

Walmart's grocery app also far exceeds the average downloads of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), which saw just a 20% increase over the same time frame.

Integrating the grocery and retail apps could allow Walmart to continue increasing the divide between it and its archrival in the grocery space. TechCrunch notes, "there's not just one simple way to order groceries from Amazon," as it offers grocery shopping from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods across its primary and Prime Now apps.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon and recommends the following options: short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon and long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.