Walmart to hire more than 5,000 workers, add two new hubs

Ananya Mariam Rajesh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JOSE CABEZAS

U.S. retail chain Walmart Inc plans to hire more than 5,000 new associates globally to its tech hubs during the current fiscal year, the company said on Tuesday.

The company's technology unit Walmart Global Tech would be hiring for positions such as cybersecurity professional, product manager and data scientist, among others.

Walmart Global Tech will also add two new global tech hubs in Toronto and Atlanta, taking the total count to 16.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

