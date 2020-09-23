Walmart To Hire More Than 20,000 Seasonal Associates

(RTTNews) - In view of an expected growth in online shopping in the upcoming holiday season, Walmart announced its plan to hire more than 20,000 seasonal associates in its eCommerce fulfillment centers across the country.

Starting today, interested applicants can visit walmartcareers.com/fcjobs or text "FC" to 240240 to apply for a variety of positions, including order fillers and power equipment operators.

The company offers a starting hourly rate ranging from $15.75 up to $23.75 based on location, position and schedule.

Walmart said seasonal employment will begin immediately upon hiring, with shifts scheduled as quickly as 48 hours from applying, and continue through January 1, 2021.

The company also said that in many instances, these positions will have the opportunity to convert to regular employment.

The latest hiring follows the company's hiring of more than 500,000 new associates since March across its stores and supply chain to meet demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the company said it would address three key shopping trends expected for the season, including growth in online shopping, evolving wish lists, and the need for a fast, easy, and safe shopping experience.

The retailer further said it is increasing availability of unexpected holiday gifts that reflect lifestyles in this "new normal". These include athleisure, loungewear and sleepwear for the family, outdoor grills, bicycles and exercise equipment and outdoor sporting equipment.

Walmart has also increased its assortment and supply of pet products in its stores and online and is ready to sell over 3 million comfy pet beds.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.