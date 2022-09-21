Markets
Walmart To Hire 40K Associates For Holiday Season

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) Wednesday said it will hire 40,000 additional associates to deliver for the next holiday season.

The company said the associates will be in a variety of seasonal and full-time roles across the business facilitating in-store, pickup, and delivery services. Walmart will appoint full-time, permanent truck drivers, to keep it moving year-round.

Customer Care associates will be assigned to customer call centers.

Further, the company said its U.S. average wage for associates will be more than $17 an hour, based on role and market.

