Walmart To Help People Access Their Covid-19 Vaccine Records

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. is helping people to digitally access their health records, starting with COVID-19 vaccine records, in a convenient, safe, secure and frictionless way. To implement this, the retail giant will use the open, interoperable SMART Health Cards standard that is being developed under the Vaccination Credential Initiative, co-chaired by The Commons Project Foundation (TCP).

Walmart said enabling the fair and equitable access to health records, so people control their own health data, is a key element of empowering individuals.

To enable this technology, Walmart and Sam's Club have created systems that will allow vaccine status to be stored within the company's proprietary apps and also interface with secure third-party apps.

The health data will be available to customers vaccinated at Walmart and Sam's Club, including their vaccination records, through the Health Pass by CLEAR app and TCP's CommonHealth and CommonPass apps.

These platforms are free to users and will help them digital access their vaccine records to verify their vaccine status to third parties seeking to confirm their vaccination status to safely return to travel, work, school, sports events, entertainment and other venues, while protecting their health data privacy.

Health Pass by CLEAR is a free mobile experience within the CLEAR app, which securely connects a person's verified identity to multiple layers of COVID-19 related health information to reduce public health risk. Users will also be always in control of their health information.

The Health Pass is currently being used by more than 50 organizations to create safer and more frictionless environments.

TCP's CommonHealth is a free Android app for people to collect and manage their personal health data and share it with the health services, organizations and apps they trust. The data includes COVID-19 test results and vaccination record from trusted health partners like Walmart.

CommonPass is also being integrated with CLEAR's secure identity platform to enable safe, easy, frictionless experiences at airports, workplaces, hospitality and entertainment venues.

Meanwhile, customers will have access to their prescription history and other health care information from Walmart through a free digital account at Walmart and Sam's Club, who can also provide it in paper format.

Walmart is partnering with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and states to move as quickly as possible to help administer vaccines to eligible populations in participating states through Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs under the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. It is a federal retail pharmacy partner in 22 states.

